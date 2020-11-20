 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Warsaw Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Morgan Township, 1 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 2:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Munster at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.

