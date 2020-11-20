Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Girls Basketball
Warsaw Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 12:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Morgan Township, 1 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 2:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Munster at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.
