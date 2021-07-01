 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RailCats box score
agate

RailCats box score

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Wednesday's Late Result

RailCats 4, Kane County 1

RailCats;010 002 100 -- 4 9 0
Kane County;000 000 010 -- 1 7 0

2B – Devenney (RC). HR – LaValley. Pitching summaryRailCats – Vincent (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 SO), Garcia (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). Kane County – Tols (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO), Stout (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Curtin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vincent. LP – Tols. SV – Garcia. Leading hittersRailCats – Cash (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Marter (2-4, RBI), Devenney (2B, R, RBI). Records – RailCats 18-21, Kane County 18-22.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet these MLB games today

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2021 3A All-State Team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts