RailCats box score

Wednesday's Late Result
RailCats 4, Kane County 1
|RailCats;010 002 100 -- 4 9 0
|Kane County;000 000 010 -- 1 7 0
2B – Devenney (RC). HR – LaValley. Pitching summary – RailCats – Vincent (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 SO), Garcia (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). Kane County – Tols (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO), Stout (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Curtin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vincent. LP – Tols. SV – Garcia. Leading hitters – RailCats – Cash (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Marter (2-4, RBI), Devenney (2B, R, RBI). Records – RailCats 18-21, Kane County 18-22.
