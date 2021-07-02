RailCats box score

Thursday's Late Result
Kane County 5, RailCats 4
|RailCats;000 101 110 -- 4 9 0
|Kane County;002 100 02x -- 5 9 1
2B – Walraven, Smith (RC); Seymour, Karaviotis (KCO). Pitching summary – RailCats – Cook (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Lugo (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Kane County – Fox (6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), DeLeon (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Seyler (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – DeLeon. LP – Lugo. SV – Seyler. Leading hitters – RailCats – Walraven (3-4, 2B), Jones (2-4, RBI), Smith (2B, R), Talamante (R, RBI), Welz (2 R, RBI), Schilling (RBI), Cash (RBI). Records – Kane County 19-22, RailCats 18-22.
