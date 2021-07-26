 Skip to main content
RailCats box score
Sunday's Result

Fargo-Moorhead 9, RailCats 1 

Fargo-Moorhead;100 026 000 — 9 12 1
RailCats;100 000 000 — 1 5 1

2B – Prime, Boscan, Krause, Novak (FM); Lingua, Walraven (RC). Pitching summaryFargo-Moorhead – Helton (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO), Seig (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), DuBord (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 0 BB, 1 SO). RailCats – Sheaks (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Lugo (3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Lingua (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Helton. LP — Sheaks. Leading hittersRailCats – Walraven (1-4, 2B, RBI), Lingua (1-4, 2B), Cooke (1-2, R). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 36-27, RailCats 24-38.

