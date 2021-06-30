 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RailCats box score
agate

RailCats box score

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Tuesday's Late Result

Kane County 5, RailCats 4

RailCats;021 000 100 -- 4 10 2 
Kane County;003 000 002 -- 5 7 1 

2B – Welz, Walraven (RC); Roman (KCO). 3B – Cash (RC). Pitching summaryRailCats – Erwin (6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO), Strobel (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Lugo (0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). Kane County – Bishop (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), McGuire (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), DeLeon (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Allison (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Allison. LP – Lugo. Leading hittersRailCats – Welz (2-5, 2B, R), Lingua (2-4, RBI), Walraven (2B, R), Cash (3B, RBI). Records – Kane County 18-21, RailCats 17-21.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts