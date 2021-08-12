 Skip to main content
RailCats box score
Wednesday's Late Result

Houston 4, RailCats 1 (7 inn.)

Houston;020 020 0 — 4 5 0 
RailCats;100 000 0 — 1 3 0 

2B – Takacs, Yetsko (H); Talamante (RC). Pitching summaryHouston – Cronin (5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Portorreal (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). RailCats – Heidenfelder (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Strobel (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP – Cronin (3-7). LP – Heidenfelder (5-3). Leading hittersRailCats – Walraven (2-3, RBI), Talamante (1-3, 2B, R).

 

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

