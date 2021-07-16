RailCats box score

Thursday's Late Result
Fargo-Moorhead 7, RailCats 6
|RailCats;000 011 040 -- 6 9 2
|Fargo-Moorhead;115 000 00x -- 7 12 1
2B – Pina, Boxwell (FM). HR – Prime, George, Silviano (FM). Pitching summary – RailCats – Sheaks (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Cook (6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Helton (6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Hope (1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), DuBord (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO). WP – Helton. LP – Sheaks. SV – DuBord. Leading hitters – RailCats – Cooke (3-5, R, RBI), Devenney (1-4, 2 RBI). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 29-24, RailCats 23-29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.