RailCats box score

Wednesday's Late Result
RailCats 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3
|RailCats;110 000 011 -- 4 7 0
|Fargo-Moorhead;001 000 002 -- 3 10 4
2B – Cooke (RC); Prime (FM). Pitching summary – RailCats – Erwin (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Lugo (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), DeLeon (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Strobel (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Nissen (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Murray (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Ver Steeg (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP – Erwin. LP – Nissen. SV – Strobel. Leading hitters – RailCats – Woodworth (3-4, R, RBI), Jones (2-3), Cooke (2B, RBI). Records – RailCats 23-28, Fargo-Moorhead 28-24.
