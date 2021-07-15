 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RailCats box score
agate

RailCats box score

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Wednesday's Late Result

RailCats 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

RailCats;110 000 011 -- 4 7 0
Fargo-Moorhead;001 000 002 -- 3 10 4

2B – Cooke (RC); Prime (FM). Pitching summaryRailCats – Erwin (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Lugo (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), DeLeon (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Strobel (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Nissen (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Murray (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Ver Steeg (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP – Erwin. LP – Nissen. SV – Strobel. Leading hittersRailCats – Woodworth (3-4, R, RBI), Jones (2-3), Cooke (2B, RBI). Records – RailCats 23-28, Fargo-Moorhead 28-24.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts