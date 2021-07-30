RailCats box score

Friday's Late Result
Sioux City 12, RailCats 3
|RailCats;010 000 200 -- 3 8 0
|Sioux City;105 006 00x -- 12 15 1
2B –Harris, Sermo, Monge (SC). 3B – Smith (R). Pitching summary – RailCats – Eisenbarger (5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO), De Leon (3 IP, 6 H, 4 4, 3 BB, 2 SO). Sioux City – Ledet (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO), Hrbek (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP – Ledet. LP –Eisenbarger. Leading hitters – RailCats – Jones (2-4, R), Marriaga (2-3, R, RBI), Smith (1-4, 3B, 2 RBIs). Records – Sioux City 38-28, RailCats 26-40.
