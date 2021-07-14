RailCats box score

 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Late Result

Fargo-Moorhead 7, RailCats 6

RailCats;100 040 100 -- 6 7 1
Fargo-Moorhead;000 023 20x -- 7 11 2

2B – Welz, Smith, Marriaga (RC); Pina (FM). HR – George (FM). Pitching summaryRailCats – Alkire (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Garcia (2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Hinsz (6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Finkelnburg (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Hope (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), DuBord (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Finkelnburg. LP – Garcia. SV – DuBord. Leading hittersRailCats – Marriaga (2-4, 2B, R, RBI), Welz (2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Smith (2B, R). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 28-23, RailCats – 22-28.

 

