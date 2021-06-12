RailCats box score

Sioux City 10, RailCats 7
Sioux City;010;310;500;—;10;13;1
RailCats;001;060;000;—;7;8;0
2B — Sermo, Samson, Zawada, Monge (SC); MJ Rookard, Cameron Comer, Alec Olund (RC). 3B — Michael Woodworth (RC). Pitching summary: SIOUX CITY — Ledet (4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Kuhns (1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO), Hrbek (1 IP, 1 SO), Gercken (1 IP, 1 BB, 2 SO), Pobereyko (1 IP, 2 SO); RAILCATS — Trevor Lubking (6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Duncan (0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB), Cole Cook (2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB). WP — Max Kuhns. LP — Greg Duncan. Leading hitters: SIOUX CITY — Walker (3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Samson (3-4, R, 4 RBI); RAILCATS — Rookard (1-3, R, 3 RBI), Olund (2-3, 2 R, BB).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.