RailCats box score

Wednesday's Late Result
Chicago Dogs 3, RailCats 0
|Chicago Dogs;300 000 000 -- 3 9 3
|RailCats;000 000 000 -- 0 9 1
2B – Crouse, Grier (CD). Pitching summary – Chicago Dogs – Jones (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO), Booser (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Kinley (1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). RailCats – Cook (6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Coursel (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Jones (3-1). LP – Cook (1-1). SV – Kinley (5). Leading hitters – RailCats – Walraven (2-4), Rookard (2-5). Records – Chicago Dogs 28-18, RailCats 20-26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.