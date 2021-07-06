RailCats box score

Monday's Late Result
Chicago Dogs 7, RailCats 2
|Chicago Dogs;001 010 221 -- 7 12 0
|RailCats;000 000 110 -- 2 6 0
2B – Metzger, Bennett (CD); Comer (RC). Pitching summary – Chicago Dogs – Dahlberg (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO), Goossen-Brown (2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Echevarria (1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Kinley (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). RailCats – Erwin (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), Coursel (2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), McCarthy (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Dahlberg. LP – Erwin. SV – Kinley. Leading hitters – RailCats – Comer (2-4, 2B), Olund (RBI), VanMarter (RBI), Walraven (run), Schilling (run). Records – Chicago Dogs 27-17, RailCats 19-25.
