RailCats box score

Tuesday's Late Result
Sioux Falls 7, RailCats 3
Sioux Falls;003;002;020;—;7;14;0
RailCats;200;000;100;—;3;9;1
2B — Altavilla, Henry (SF). 3B — Ulrich (SF). Pitching summary: SIOUX FALLS — Svoboda (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO), Simms (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Wood (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 SO), Frare (1.0 IP, 0 ER); RAILCATS — Adam Heidenfelder (5.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO), Matthew Vonderschmidt (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER), Nick Garcia (2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Svoboda. LP — Heidenfelder. Leading hitters: SIOUX FALLS — Ulrich (2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB); RAILCATS — Thomas Walraven (2-5, RBI), Raymond Jones (2-3).
