RailCats box score
Tuesday's Late Result

Cleburne 15, RailCats 5

Cleburne;510 440 001 — 15 16 0 
RailCats;000 001 202 — 5 9 2 

2B – Hernandez, Nehrir (C); McCarthy, Devenney (RC). 3B – Simpson (C). Pitching summaryCleburne – Gunn (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO), De La Cruz (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Fishberg (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Holifield (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Bell (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Camacho (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO).  RailCats – Strobel (3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 Bb, 5 SO), Coursel (4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Lingua (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), McCarthy (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Gunn (3-3). LP – Strobel (1-3). Leading hittersRailCats – Olund (2-3, 2 R), McCarthy (2B, R), Devenney (2B), Talamante (1-1, 2 RBI), Smith (1-1, RBI), Marriaga (RBI). Records — Cleburne 32-23, RailCats 23-34.

