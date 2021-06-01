RailCats box score

Monday’s Late result
Game 2
Fargo-Moorhead 3, RailCats 1, 7 innings
|Fargo-Moorhead;001;011;0;—;3;5;0
|RailCats;000;000;1;—;1;6;0
2B — Dexter (FM); Raymond Jones (RC). HR — Silviano, Zimmerman (FM). Pitching summary: FARGO-MOORHEAD — Nissen (3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 SO), Foriest (0.0 IP, 2 BB), Flores (2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 SO), Rogers (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO); RAILCATS — Trevor Lubking (7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 10 SO). WP — Flores. LP — Lubking. Leading hitters: FARGO-MOORHEAD — Zimmerman (2-3, R, RBI); RAILCATS — Jones (2-4, RBI).
