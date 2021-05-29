 Skip to main content
RailCats box score
RailCats box score

Saturday's Results

Game 1

Milwaukee 10, RailCats 1

 RailCats;000;010;000;—;1;4;0
 Milwaukee;112;240;X;—;10;14;0

2B — Phil Caulfield, Alec Olund (RC); Vertigan, Walker, Martin, Correa (M). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Jack Alkire (3.2 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Adam Heidenfelder (2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO); MILWAUKEE — Zimmerman (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Hartman (1 IP, 1 SO). WP — Zimmerman. LP —Alkire. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Daniel Lingua (1-2, RBI); MILWAUKEE — Walker (3-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs).

