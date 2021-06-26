 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RailCats box scores
agate

RailCats box scores

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Friday's Late Result

RailCats 7, Sioux Falls 2

RailCats;ooo 000 025 -- 7 12 1
Sioux Falls;011 000 000 -- 2 8 0

2B – Alec Olund, Jesus Marriaga, Tommy McCarthy (RC). Pitching summary – RailCats – Trevor Lubking (8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K); Nolan Clenney (1 I, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Libking. LP – DJ Sharabi. Leading hitters – RailCats – Olund (3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Thomas Walraven (2-5, 2 RBIs); Marriaga (2-4, run).

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Continue to fade the Orioles until they can turn things around

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference baseball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts