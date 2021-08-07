 Skip to main content
RailCats box scores
RailCats box scores

RailCats 4, Lincoln 3

Lincoln;000;010;020;—;3;6;0 
RailCats;000;011;10X;—;4;9;0 

2B — Jesus Marriaga, Billy Cooke, Daniel Lingua (RC). 3B — Cooke (RC). HR — Alec Olund (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Jack Alkire (7.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Matthew Vonderschmidt (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 SO), Yoel DeLeon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 SO). WP — Alkire. LP — Minier. S — DeLeon. Leading hitters: LINCOLN — Weber (2-4, R); RAILCATS — Marriaga (2-4, R), Cooke (2-4, 2 R, RBI).

Friday’s Late Result

Lincoln 8, RailCats 3

Lincoln;020;300;030;—;8;15;0 
RailCats;000;101;100;—;3;7;1 

2B — Thomas Walraven, Ryan Cash (RC). 3B — Raymond Jones, Alec Olund (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Josh Vincent (6.0 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Kevin Escorcia (1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Nick Garcia (1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER). WP — Hohensee. LP — Vincent. S — Norwood. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Jones (2-4, RBI), Walraven (1-4, RBI).

