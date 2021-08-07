RailCats box scores

RailCats 4, Lincoln 3
|Lincoln;000;010;020;—;3;6;0
|RailCats;000;011;10X;—;4;9;0
2B — Jesus Marriaga, Billy Cooke, Daniel Lingua (RC). 3B — Cooke (RC). HR — Alec Olund (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Jack Alkire (7.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Matthew Vonderschmidt (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 SO), Yoel DeLeon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 SO). WP — Alkire. LP — Minier. S — DeLeon. Leading hitters: LINCOLN — Weber (2-4, R); RAILCATS — Marriaga (2-4, R), Cooke (2-4, 2 R, RBI).
Friday’s Late Result
Lincoln 8, RailCats 3
|Lincoln;020;300;030;—;8;15;0
|RailCats;000;101;100;—;3;7;1
2B — Thomas Walraven, Ryan Cash (RC). 3B — Raymond Jones, Alec Olund (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Josh Vincent (6.0 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Kevin Escorcia (1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Nick Garcia (1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER). WP — Hohensee. LP — Vincent. S — Norwood. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Jones (2-4, RBI), Walraven (1-4, RBI).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.