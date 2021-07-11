 Skip to main content
RailCats box scores
Sunday's Result

RailCats 3, Winnipeg 2 (12)

RailCats;001;000;100;001 — 3 12 0

Winnipeg;000;010;010;000 — 2 8 0

2B — Jones, Cash (R); Murphy, Seferina (W). HR — Smith (R). Pitching summary — RailCats — Sheaks (2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Silber (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), DeLeon (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Strobel (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Strobel (1-2). LP — Antone (0-1). Leading hittersRailCats — Talamante (2-6, RBI), Jones (3-4), Cash (3-5). Records — RailCats 22-27, Winnipeg 22-25.

Saturday's Late Result

Winnipeg 8, RailCats 2

RailCats;100;100;000 — 2 5 1

Winnipeg;320;021;00x — 8 12 1

Pitching summary – RailCats — Vincent (7 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Lugo (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP —Harris (1-3). LP — Vincent (1-1). Leading hitters – RailCats — Walraven (2-3, R).

 

