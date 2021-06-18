 Skip to main content
RailCats box scores
RailCats box scores

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Thursday's Late Results

Kansas City 4. RailCats 0

RailCats;000 000 000 -- 0 5 1
Kansas City;100 201 00x -- 4 7 0

Pitching summary -- RailCats: Cal Djuraskovic (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO); Jesse Remington (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO), Cole Cook (3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP -- Nick Travieso. LP -- Djuraskovic.

