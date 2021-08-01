 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RailCats box scores
agate

RailCats box scores

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Sunday's Result

Sioux City 12, RailCats 5

RailCats;002 010 020 - 5 9 6

Sioux City;320 040 03x - 12 12 1

2B – Welz (R). Pitching summaryRailCats – Sheaks (4.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Vonderschmidt (3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Adcock (3-7). LP – Sheaks (0-4). Leading hittersRailCats – Marriaga (2-4, R, RBI), Welz (2-4, 2 R). Records – Sioux City 39-29, RailCats 27-41.

Saturday's Late Result

RailCats 4, Sioux City 1

RailCats;000 201 010 - 4 11 0

Sioux City;100 000 000 - 1 9 0

 2B –Jones (R). Pitching summary – RailCats – Vincent (6 P, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Vonderschmidt (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Garcia (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO).. WP – Vincent (2-2). LP – Riley (3-3). Leading hitters – RailCats – Jones (2-4, R), marriaga (3-4), Lingua (2-4). 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts