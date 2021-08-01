RailCats box scores

Sunday's Result
Sioux City 12, RailCats 5
RailCats;002 010 020 - 5 9 6
Sioux City;320 040 03x - 12 12 1
2B – Welz (R). Pitching summary – RailCats – Sheaks (4.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Vonderschmidt (3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Adcock (3-7). LP – Sheaks (0-4). Leading hitters – RailCats – Marriaga (2-4, R, RBI), Welz (2-4, 2 R). Records – Sioux City 39-29, RailCats 27-41.
Saturday's Late Result
RailCats 4, Sioux City 1
RailCats;000 201 010 - 4 11 0
Sioux City;100 000 000 - 1 9 0
2B –Jones (R). Pitching summary – RailCats – Vincent (6 P, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Vonderschmidt (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Garcia (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO).. WP – Vincent (2-2). LP – Riley (3-3). Leading hitters – RailCats – Jones (2-4, R), marriaga (3-4), Lingua (2-4).
