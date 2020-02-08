You are the owner of this article.
Region girls basketball sectional pairings
Region girls basketball sectional pairings

Local sectional championship pairings

Class 4A

Lake Central

Saturday

Munster 46, Lake Central 44

Portage

Saturday

Crown Point 50, Portage 38

Michigan City

Saturday

LaPorte 51, Michigan City 38

Class 3A

Calumet

Saturday

Lighthouse 52, Calumet 51

Knox

Saturday

Knox 38, Kankakee Valley 33

Class 2A

Whiting

Saturday

Andrean 63, Bishop Noll 58

Hebron

Saturday

South Central 53,. North Judson 38

Class A

Morgan Twp.

Saturday

Morgan Twp. 58, Kouts 38

Culver Community

Saturday

Oregon-Davis 65, LaCrosse 50

