Region girls basketball sectional pairings

Local sectional championship pairings
Class 4A
Lake Central
Saturday
Munster 46, Lake Central 44
Portage
Saturday
Crown Point 50, Portage 38
Michigan City
Saturday
LaPorte 51, Michigan City 38
Class 3A
Calumet
Saturday
Lighthouse 52, Calumet 51
Knox
Saturday
Knox 38, Kankakee Valley 33
Class 2A
Whiting
Saturday
Andrean 63, Bishop Noll 58
Hebron
Saturday
South Central 53,. North Judson 38
Class A
Morgan Twp.
Saturday
Morgan Twp. 58, Kouts 38
Culver Community
Saturday
Oregon-Davis 65, LaCrosse 50
Mike Clark
Night/Sports Editor
