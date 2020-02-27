Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Friday
Boys Basketball
Lake Central at McCutcheon, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 6:30 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)
Bowman at Culver Academies 7 p.m.
Calumet at Highland, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)
Hanover Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Munster, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Goshen, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Penn, 7 p.m., www.globeradio.org
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Steel City at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at SB Clay, 7 p.m.
West Side at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
State prelims at IUPUI, 5 p.m.