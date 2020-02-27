Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
agate urgent

Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Lake Central at McCutcheon, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at South Central, 6:30 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)

Bowman at Culver Academies 7 p.m.

Calumet at Highland, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)

Hanover Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Munster, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Goshen, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Penn, 7 p.m., www.globeradio.org

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Steel City at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at SB Clay, 7 p.m.

West Side at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

State prelims at IUPUI, 5 p.m.

