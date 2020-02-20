Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
agate urgent

Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Kenwood, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Boone Grove at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video) 

LaCrosse at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)

Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wrestling

State finals (first round) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 5 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live coverage)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Prep Honors

All-Greater South Shore Conference girls basketball teams announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts