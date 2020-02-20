Region high school schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Friday
Boys Basketball
Bowman at Kenwood, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Boone Grove at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)
LaCrosse at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)
Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Wrestling
State finals (first round) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 5 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live coverage)