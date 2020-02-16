Region high school schedule for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
agate urgent

Region high school schedule for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Monday

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday's Prep Results
Sports

Tuesday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and late results from Monday, Feb. 10 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts