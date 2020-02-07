Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

North Judson at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.

EC Central at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.

Kouts at Tri-County, 1:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Battle of the Borders at Madison East (field includes Marian Catholic), 2 p.m.

SB Adams at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 2:30 p.m.

West Side at Indpls. Cathedral, 3 p.m.

Andrean at Blackford, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Solorio at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Shootout (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Gymnastics

Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Munster Sectional finals (field includes Crown Point, EC Central, West Side, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Morton, Bishop Noll, Highland, Lake Centarl, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swimming

Valparaiso Sectional finals (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler) 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swimming

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Crown Point Regional (feeder Sectionals: Crown Point, LaPorte), 9 a.m.

Hobart Regional (feeder Sectionals: EC Central, Portage), 9 a.m.

Logansport Regional (feeder Sectional: Twin Lakes), 8:30 a.m.

