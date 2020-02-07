Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Saturday
Boys Basketball
North Judson at Boone Grove, 12:30 p.m.
EC Central at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-County, 1:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Battle of the Borders at Madison East (field includes Marian Catholic), 2 p.m.
SB Adams at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 2:30 p.m.
West Side at Indpls. Cathedral, 3 p.m.
Andrean at Blackford, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Solorio at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Shootout (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Gymnastics
Crown Point at Merrillville, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Munster Sectional finals (field includes Crown Point, EC Central, West Side, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Morton, Bishop Noll, Highland, Lake Centarl, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swimming
Valparaiso Sectional finals (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler) 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swimming
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Crown Point Regional (feeder Sectionals: Crown Point, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Hobart Regional (feeder Sectionals: EC Central, Portage), 9 a.m.
Logansport Regional (feeder Sectional: Twin Lakes), 8:30 a.m.