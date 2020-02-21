Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

McCutcheon at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Frontier, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Hebron at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

DAC meet at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Lake Central Sectional finals (Crown Point, EC Central, West Side, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Morton, Bishop Noll, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional finals (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Knox, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Wrestling

State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live coverage)

