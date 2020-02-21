Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Saturday
Boys Basketball
McCutcheon at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Frontier, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Hebron at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
DAC meet at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Lake Central Sectional finals (Crown Point, EC Central, West Side, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Morton, Bishop Noll, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional finals (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Knox, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.
Wrestling
State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live coverage)