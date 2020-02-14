Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at Trinity Greenlawn, 12:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 2 p.m.

21st Century at Indpls. Cathedral, 3:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m

Calumet at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Argos, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Westville at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Best of the Rest Invitational at Merrillville (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

State swim/dive finals at IUPUI, noon

Wrestling

EC Central Semi-State, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video all day)

