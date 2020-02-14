Region high school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Saturday
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Trinity Greenlawn, 12:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 2 p.m.
21st Century at Indpls. Cathedral, 3:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m
Calumet at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Argos, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Westville at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Best of the Rest Invitational at Merrillville (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
State swim/dive finals at IUPUI, noon
Wrestling