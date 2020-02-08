Region high school schedule for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
agate urgent

Region high school schedule for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Sunday

Boys Basketball

Saginaw Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday's Prep Results
Sports

Saturday's Prep Results

  • Updated

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Feb. 1, and late results from Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Friday's Prep Results
Sports

Friday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Feb. 7, and late results from Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Thursday's Prep Results
Sports

Thursday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Thursday, Feb. 6, and late results from Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts