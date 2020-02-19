Region high school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Region high school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Basketball

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Calumet at Chicago Lindblom, 7 p.m.

Culver Community at South Central, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lake Central Sectional prelims (field includes Bishop Noll, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional prelims (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Knox, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.

