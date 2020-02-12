Region high school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Highland at Clark, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Victory Christian at HSRC Patriots, 7:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Providence, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Hobart, Lowell at Portage, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
