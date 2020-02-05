Region high school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Thursday
Boys Basketball
Marquette at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
21st Century at West Side, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
LaPorte, South Central at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at SSC Blue Conference Meet at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.