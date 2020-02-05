Region high school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
agate urgent

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Marquette at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

21st Century at West Side, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

LaPorte, South Central at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at SSC Blue Conference Meet at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.

