Region high school schedule for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Region high school schedule for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Track stock
The Times

Thursday

Co-ed Indoor Track

Hanover Central Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Covenant Christian, Griffith, Kouts, North Newton), 5 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

EC Central, Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

