Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Steel City at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Steel City at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Invitational at Burr Oak Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 2:30 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!