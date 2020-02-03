Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Boys Basketball

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Steel City at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Steel City at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower Invitational at Burr Oak Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Plymouth at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

