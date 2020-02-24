Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Andrean at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.
Gavit at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Hobart at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Marian Catholic at Richards, 7 p.m.
Munster at Clark, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.
SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
TF South at Calumet, 7 p.m.
West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Hobart at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Mishawaka Diving Regional (feeder sectionals include: Lake Central, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.