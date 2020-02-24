Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday

Basketball

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Andrean at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Morton, 7 p.m.

Gavit at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Hobart at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Marian Catholic at Richards, 7 p.m.

Munster at Clark, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.

SB Career Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

TF South at Calumet, 7 p.m.

West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Hobart at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Mishawaka Diving Regional (feeder sectionals include: Lake Central, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

