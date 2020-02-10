Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

21st Century at Indpls. Attucks, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.

West Side at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Morton, 6 p.m.

