Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Tuesday
Boys Basketball
21st Century at Indpls. Attucks, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.
West Side at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Morton, 6 p.m.