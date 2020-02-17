Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
agate urgent

Region high school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Johnson College Prep at TF South, 6 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Warren Central, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at West Side, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Gavit at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Clark, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m.

North Judson at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

South Central at Argos, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Kouts, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (live video)

Washington Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

ICSAA Northwest Regionals at Heritage Christian (Dyer): Victory Christian vs. Heritage Christian (Dyer), 7 p.m.; Calumet Christian vs. Portage Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Portage

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday's Prep Results
Sports

Tuesday's Prep Results

High school sports results from across the Region on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and late results from Monday, Feb. 10 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts