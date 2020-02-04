Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Chgo. Fenger at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 7 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

