Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

  Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Hobart, Crown Point at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

