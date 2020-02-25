Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Region high school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Basketball

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

