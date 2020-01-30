Region prep schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Friday
Boys Basketball
South Central at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.
TF South at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at Westville, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Chicago Hope at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Gavit at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andrean at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.