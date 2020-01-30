You are the owner of this article.
Region prep schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

South Central at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 6 p.m.

TF South at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m.

Argos at Westville, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Chicago Hope at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Gavit at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hobart at Morton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andrean at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at West Side, 7 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

