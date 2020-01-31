Region Prep Schedule for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Saturday
Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 1 p.m.
Westview at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
FW South Side at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
LaVille at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Beecher (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
SB Washington at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Beecher Shootout (field includes Illiana Christian), TBA
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD
Girls Basketball
Beecher (Ill.) at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
Gavit at Lowell, 2:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Montini, 6 p.m.
SB Adams at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD
Girls Bowling
TF North, TF South at SSC Blue Conference Tournament, TBA
Girls Gymnastics
Chesterton Invitational (field includes Crown Point, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Washington Twp.), 11 a.m.
Pirate Pride Invitational at Merrillville (field includes Hobart, Lowell), 1 p.m.
DAC Championship at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (swim & dive finals)
Wrestling
Twin Lakes Sectional (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m., regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
EC Central Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Portage Sectional (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m., regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)