Region prep schedule for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
agate urgent

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Illiana Christian at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Crete-Monee (Ill.) at Marquette, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD

Girls Basketball

Hubbard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Steel City at Clark, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD

Girls Gymnastics

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Hobart, Lowell at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF South at Loyola Academy, 5 p.m.

Saturday's prep results
Sports

Saturday's prep results

  • Updated

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and late results from Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Friday's prep results
Sports

Friday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Jan. 24, and late results from Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Thursday's prep results
Sports

Thursday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Thursday, Jan. 23, and late results from Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

