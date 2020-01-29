Region prep schedule for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Thursday
Boys Basketball
Illiana Christian at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Crete-Monee (Ill.) at Marquette, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD
Girls Basketball
Hubbard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Steel City at Clark, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBD
Girls Gymnastics
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Hobart, Lowell at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Knox at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South at Loyola Academy, 5 p.m.