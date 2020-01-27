Region prep schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Clark at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at West Central, 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Kouts, 7 p.m., regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Munster at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Oak Forest at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Rensselear, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.