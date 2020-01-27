You are the owner of this article.
Region prep schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Clark at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at West Central, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Kouts, 7 p.m., regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Munster at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Oak Forest at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Rensselear, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

