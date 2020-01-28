Region prep schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Wednesday
Boys Basketball
EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Michigan City at NorthWood, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
DeLaSalle at TF South, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m
Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Willowbrook at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 5 p.m.
