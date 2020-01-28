You are the owner of this article.
Region prep schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Region prep schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Michigan City at NorthWood, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

DeLaSalle at TF South, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Willowbrook at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 5 p.m.

