Volleyball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Saturday Results

Women’s Soccer

Missouri State 2, Valparaiso 1

VALPARAISO — Tahelah Noel 1 goal; Kezia Gesell 2 saves.

Records: Valpo 0-10-1, 0-1.

Friday's Late Results

Men's Hockey

Purdue 10, Purdue Northwest 3

Women's Soccer

Michigan Tech 6, Purdue Northwest 0

Women’s Tennis

Northwood 7, Purdue Northwest 0

Women’s Volleyball

Ferris State 3, Purdue Northwest 0

 

