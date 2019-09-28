Saturday Results
Women’s Soccer
Missouri State 2, Valparaiso 1
VALPARAISO — Tahelah Noel 1 goal; Kezia Gesell 2 saves.
Records: Valpo 0-10-1, 0-1.
Friday's Late Results
Men's Hockey
Purdue 10, Purdue Northwest 3
Women's Soccer
Michigan Tech 6, Purdue Northwest 0
Women’s Tennis
Northwood 7, Purdue Northwest 0
Women’s Volleyball
Ferris State 3, Purdue Northwest 0