Sunday's Late Results
Men's Tennis
Eastern Illinois 7, Purdue Northwest 0
SINGLES — 1. Freddie O'Brien (EIU) d. Moritz Gisy 6-4, 6-3; 2. Mike Jensen (EIU) d. Leon Kah 6-4, 6-4; 3. Gage Kingsmith (EIU) d. Gregory Kvint 6-4, 7-6; 4. Daniel Hernandez (EIU) d. Jonluke Passett 6-4, 6-3; 5. Logan Charbonneau (EIU) d. Mauricio Villacres 6-1, 6-4; 6. Gertjan De Wilder (EI) d. Dru Kennedy 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES — 1. Gisy/Kvint (PNW) d. Kingsmith/Luka Knieling (EIU) 7-6; 2. Jensen/Hernandez (EIU) d. Kah/Villacres 6-1; 3. Freddie O'Brien/Charbonneau (EIU) d. Kennedy/Passett 6-2.
Marquette 5, Valparaiso 2
SINGLES — 1. Alvaro Verdu (M) d. Brandon Ancona 6-4, 6-3; 2. Chad Kissell (V) d. Luke Smrek 6-2, 7-5, 3. Luis Heredia Gomez (M) d. Kweisi Kenyatte 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), 4. Brett Meyers (M) d. Brian Pecyna 7-5, 6-3; 5. Greg Anderson (M) d. Daniel Langston 6-2, 6-2; 6. Gabriel Carvajal (V) d. Fran San Andres 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES — 1. Brandon Ancona/Kweisi Kenyatte (V) d. Alvaro Verdu/Luis Heredia Gomez 5-5, unfinished; 2. Luke Smrek/Brett Meyers (M) d. Chad Kissell/Brian Pecyna 6-4; 3. Greg Anderson/Fran San Andres (M) d. Franklin Brozovich/Daniel Langston 6-3.
Saturday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
IU Northwest 125, Kentucky Christian 100
IUNW
C. Bolden 2-4 3-4 8, C. Dixon-Williams 5-17 4-4 16, L. Lewis 6-10 3-5 16, R. Richardson 10-15 1-2 23, A. Williams 9-16 12-12 30, E. Davis 1-3 0-0 2. N. Sims 4-6 0-0 10, J. Surface 7-13 0-0 20. Totals — 44-84 23-27 125.
KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN
Totals — 39-74 8-10 100.
Halftime score: IUNW 58, Kentucky Christian 44. 3-point field goals: IUNW 14-30 (Bolden 1-1, Dixon-Williams 2-8, Lewis 1-1, Richardson 2-4, Williams 0-3, Sims 2-3, Surface 6-10); Kentucky Christian 14-31. Leaders — Rebounds: IUNW 40 (Richardson 9); Kentucky Christian 32. Assists: IUNW 10 (Williams 5); Kentucky Christian 16. Steals: IUNW 7 (Williams 3); Kentucky Christian 2. Team fouls: IUNW 11, Kentucky Christian 20. Fouled out: J. Ligonde, J. Robinson (KC).
Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 97, Kentucky Christian 66
IUNW (21-32-19-25)
M. Borgen 9-13 3-6 21, A. O'Malley 2-2 1-2 5, G. Roach 7-10 4-4 20, G. Rubino 6-7 2-2 15, C. Salman 8-14 3-4 22, J. Colburn 2-3 1-2 5, D. Geisler 2-3 0-0 5, H. Hammar 0-0 0-0 0, A. Richter 0-1 0-2 0, J. Siems 1-2 2-6 4, B. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals — 37-59 16-28 97.
KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN (18-23-12-13)
Totals — 24-57 10-15 66.
3-point field goals: IUNW 7-11 (Roach 2-4, Rubino 1-2, Salman 3-4, Geisler 1-1); Kentucky Christian 8-20. Leaders — Rebounds: IUNW 33 (Salman 7); Kentucky Christian 23. Assists: IUNW 15 (Rubino 5); Kentucky Christian 11. Steals: IUNW 11 (Roach 5); Kentucky Christian 4. Team fouls: IUNW 10, Kentucky Christian 18. Fouled out: None.