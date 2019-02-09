Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 62, Silver Lake (Wis.) 39
SILVER LAKE (Wis.) (16-9-4-10)
Hailee Kotche 5-13 0-1 12, Takara Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Angie Kudick 2-8 2-3 6, Tasha Rabe 3-8 0-0 6, Ashley Rumlow 0-7 0-0 0, Paige Boden 5-11 5-5 15, Rachel Kluba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 15-48 7-9 39
IU NORTHWEST (10-13-23-16)
Michelle Borgen 6-13 4-7 16, Ashley O'Malley 1-4 4-4 6, Alaina Richter 0-1 0-0 0, Desa Geisler 0-1 0-0 0, Brittney Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Hannah Hammar 0-0 0-0 0, Gina Rubino 8-16 0-0 23, Jessy Siems 1-3 0-0 3, Chloe Salman 0-11 0-0 0, Grayce Roach 4-11 1-2 11, Jocelyn Colburn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 9-13 62
3-pt field goals: Silver Lake (Wis.) (Kotche 2-4, Moore 0-1, Kudick 0-2, Rumlow 0-4, Boden 0-1), IU Northwest (Richter 0-1, Geisler 0-1, Williams 1-2, Rubino 7-14, Siems 1-2, Salman 0-6, Roach 2-5). Leaders -- Rebounds: Silver Lake (Wis.), Kotche 13; IU Northwest, Borgen 9, O'Malley 9. Assists: Silver Lake (Wis.), Kudick 3; IU Northwest, Roach 8. Steals: Silver Lake (Wis.), Kotche 1, Kudick 1, Rumlow 1; IU Northwest, Salman 3, Roach 3. Team fouls: Silver Lake (Wis.) 10, IU Northwest 12. Fouled out: none. Technical: none.