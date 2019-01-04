High School
Boys Basketball
Andrean at Marquette Catholic, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. North Lawndale at Moline Shootout, TBA
Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, TBA
Girls Basketball
Michigan City at Bowman Academy, noon
Munster at T.F. South, noon
Andrean at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Bowman Academy, 2 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 2:30 p.m.
21st Century at Tindley, 3 p.m.
Portage at Mishawaka, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Jefferson, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m. -- CHECK TIME, Morton sked has it at 1:30 p.m. (varsity)
Marian Catholic at Sugar Bowl Invitational, TBA
Boys Bowling
T.F. North at SSC Conference Tournament, TBA
Girls Bowling
T.F. North, T.F. South at Oak Forest Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Gymnastics
Lake Central at Viking Pairs at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 2 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Lowell Relays, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Hobart, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso at Highland Invitational, 9 a.m.
Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Lowell Relays, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Hobart, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove, Michigan City at New Prairie Super Duals, 8 a.m.
Chesterton at Maconaquah Invitational, 8 a.m.
Portage at IHSWCA team state duals, 8 a.m.
Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Clark, E.C. Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, River Forest, West Side, Wheeler, Whiting at Lake County Championships at Hanover Central, 9 a.m.
Morton at North Newton, 9 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Unity Christian Invitational, TBA
College
Men's Basketball
Valparaiso at Missouri State, 1 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 2 p.m.
Calumet College at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
South Suburban at Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, noon
IU Northwest at Fisher, 12:30 p.m.
Calumet College at Roosevelt, 1 p.m.